News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Lifestyle

Opinion

Is enough being done to tackle extreme weather in Herts?

Logo Icon

Abygail Tustin

Published: 7:23 AM August 2, 2021   
Standon Calling was called off due to flooding

Standon Calling was called off due to flooding - Credit: Twitter/Peter Wooding

Hertfordshire, it seemed to me, was not an area that is associated with extreme weather or flooding.

But dramatic weather events have been become more and more common over the last 20 years and have affected all parts of Britain.

This July has played host to a series of mini heatwaves, with cycles of rising temperatures and sometimes humidity followed by stormy skies and heavy rainfall.  

Saturday  July 17 was the hottest day of the year so far. It saw people flocking to the coast, high UV levels and temperatures hitting 33°C. Not to mention the heat had a negative effect on many of us trying to get a good night's sleep.

As has become more common this period of heat was brought to an abrupt end on the Sunday evening by dramatic rain. 

You may also want to watch:

Heavy rainfall occurred again on Saturday July 25 and the Met Office issued an Amber 'danger to life' weather warning for London and the Home Counties.

It forecast that a large amount of rain would fall quickly potentially causing flooding, damage caused by lightning and treacherous driving conditions.  

Most Read

  1. 1 9 things you didn’t know about the making of Band of Brothers
  2. 2 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  3. 3 When is Team GB cycling star Laura Kenny in action at Tokyo 2020 Olympics?
  1. 4 From Hertfordshire to the Strictly dancefloor: 7 Strictly Come Dancing contestant from the county
  2. 5 Dangerous Welwyn Garden City domestic abuser who slashed ex-girlfriend's throat jailed
  3. 6 Do you remember when Grange Hill was filmed in Hatfield?
  4. 7 6 Oscar-winning movies filmed on location in Hertfordshire
  5. 8 Welwyn Garden City named Hertfordshire’s sexiest place
  6. 9 'This is history!' - 25 facts about the Oasis concerts at Knebworth Park 25 years ago
  7. 10 New Sexy Beasts dating show for Netflix filmed in Hertfordshire

The practical realties of this forecast were seen in the county by events at the music festival Standon Calling. It was called off on Saturday evening due to safety fears over lightning and serious flooding.

The police and organisers worked together to escort the festival-goers off the sight as quickly as possible. No one was harmed nevertheless it was a chaotic end to a joyful, celebratory event. 

This year a four-year project will begin that is focused on improving drainage. Hertfordshire County Council (HCC) has made a total of £16 million available to improve road infrastructure to try and combat the effect of heavier rainfall triggered by the changing climate.

This is a worthwhile and important investment but, due to scale of the project, HHC has suggested that 2021/2 are likely to be dedicated to an investigation of what needs to be done and some small scale works taking place this summer.  

Climate change is becoming more and more apparent: becoming more visible in weather changes and impacting our daily lives. The weather this summer has shown that we need better infrastructure sooner rather than later in Hertfordshire and throughout the rest of the country. 

Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News
Hertfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cllr Fiona Thomson, WHBC executive member for housing and climate change,

Safety check and risk assessment failings for hundreds of Welwyn...

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Stanborough lakes

Water safety advice issued following lake drowning

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Darkes Lane in Potters Bar, before the pandemic.

Opinion

The changing nature of Potters Bar high street 

Abygail Tustin

Logo Icon
St Christopher's Care Home in Drakes Way, Hatfield.

New report reveals 28 Covid deaths at Hatfield care home

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus