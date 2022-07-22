Video

Nadia Rose, "Skwod" rapper, was the first performer on the Standon Calling 2022 main stage - Credit: Will Durrant

Standon Calling is underway near Bishop's Stortford, and festival-goers turned out in their thousands for the first day of the event's 2022 instalment.

Thursday's main stage line-up kicked off with a set from rap icon Nadia Rose (Thursday, July 21).

She was followed by The Skints, The Cuban Brothers, Hertfordshire-based band The Subways, Gabrielle and Madness. Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show and Uncle Funk's Disco Inferno headlined the Laundry Meadows stage.

To celebrate the start of Standon Calling 2022, fans shared their delight and hopes for this year's festival.

"I feel like I've come home", said Sam, from Ware in Hertfordshire.

Sam and Debbie, from Ware, Hertfordshire, wear matching outfits for Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Will Durrant

Sam, who could not attend the festival in 2021, came to Standon Calling with her friend Debbie.

They said: "We've been friends for 32 years, so we've come in matching outfits.

"We're the same size and we've decided to embrace it."

Joe and James, both aged 26, said they were particularly looking forward to seeing Madness, Gabrielle and some of the other "classic" icons who are performing at the Hertfordshire festival this year.

Joe said: "I'm pretty excited, particularly with this nicer weather.

"It's good to be back out partying with lots of good feelings and positivity."

All dressed up for Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Will Durrant

A boogie on Standon Calling day one (Thursday, July 21) - Credit: Will Durrant

Standon Calling continues today (Friday, July 22) with "2002" singer Anne-Marie as its headliner.

She will be joined by the Sugababes, "Kickstarts" rapper Example and Eurovision Song Contest 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder, from Maldon in next-door Essex.

Bored at My Grandma's House, Highschool and English Teacher kick off tomorrow's Laundry Meadows line-up.

Sleaford Mods will bring their minimalist punk-hop tracks to Standon Calling when they headline Laundry Meadows later in the day.

For the first time in 2022, Electric Willows will open today (Friday), with Jamz Supernova and Annie Mac at the top of the bill.

Cowshed and the Lawn will also open, headlined by Hospitality and comedian Phil Wang respectively.

The rest of this weekend's headliners include Loyle Carner, Primal Scream, Declan McKenna, Razorlight, John Grant, Craig David and Sigrid.

Crowds gather for Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Will Durrant

The latest Met Office forecast for Standon, Hertfordshire features a slight chance of light rain in the late-afternoon today.

Forecasters said cloud coverage is expected, with highs of 22C.

Warmer temperatures are forecast for Saturday, July 23, with 27C and sunshine expected on Sunday.