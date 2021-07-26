News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Lifestyle

Opinion

The changing nature of Potters Bar high street 

Logo Icon

Abygail Tustin

Published: 12:53 PM July 26, 2021   
Darkes Lane in Potters Bar, before the pandemic.

Darkes Lane in Potters Bar, before the pandemic. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Potters Bar high street has under gone a period of change since the beginning of the pandemic. One that is more dramatic than the general turnover of business that might be generally seen. 

Darkes Lane has seen the closure of a number of restaurants and cafés. But the most dramatic difference has been the closure of over half of our charity shops. Four out of seven shops have shut their doors for good, namely Age UK, the Isabel Peace Hospice, the RSPCA and Marie Curie Cancer Care.

For charities maintaining physical premises presented a large financial burden. In the light of multiple lockdowns sustaining retail spaces that could not be used to generate income prompted the closure of many branches. 

However, the BBC has reported that there has been a surge in non-essential spending between April and June including in many charity shops. This suggests a reversal of their fortunes even if there are a reduced number of outlets. 

Abygail Tustin from Potters Bar

Abygail Tustin from Potters Bar has spoken to the WHT about her experiences of being furloughed during lockdown. - Credit: Supplied

The other shops that have weathered economic adversity have been hairdressers and barber shops. Anyone who has ventured down Potter Bar high street cannot have failed to notice the numerous amount of establishments, most of whom have survived.

Darkes Lane in Potters Bar, before the pandemic.

Darkes Lane in Potters Bar, before the pandemic. - Credit: Google Streetview

You may also want to watch:

In April, when personal care services began reopening, the demand was large and waiting lists were long. I personally waited a month for a colour, cut and blow dry. 

Fortunately, the empty shop fronts in Darkes Lane have been filled with new enterprises. The greengrocer has been a welcome addition, selling fresh produce and adding to the variety of shops on offer.

Darkes Lane in Potters Bar, before the pandemic.

Darkes Lane in Potters Bar, before the pandemic. - Credit: Danny Loo

Most Read

  1. 1 Man drowns in Stanborough Lakes
  2. 2 What are the outstanding schools in Hertfordshire?
  3. 3 New Sexy Beasts dating show for Netflix filmed in Hertfordshire
  1. 4 Welwyn nursery manager meets Boris Johnson at Downing Street reception
  2. 5 Grant Shapps 'completely opposed' to closure of QEII Urgent Care Centre at night
  3. 6 Young girl ‘shaken’ after phone placed under toilet cubicle
  4. 7 7 top tourist attractions to visit in Hertfordshire during the summer holidays
  5. 8 Unanimous vote to close overnight service at Welwyn Garden City Urgent Care Centre
  6. 9 7 of the prettiest villages to visit in Hertfordshire
  7. 10 11 top Hertfordshire music festivals set for the summer of 2021

Having been able to operate throughout the majority of lockdowns, takeaways have been one of the great survivors of the high street. New offerings have emerged, with Caprinos Pizza taking over the former premises of Age UK. 

Moreover, at least for the summer months, outdoor eating spaces seem to be here to stay. They provide extra seating for restaurants and a safer space for more Covid-cautious customers. Also seeing café and restaurant goers out on the pavement gives a holiday feeling, and the street seems more social and buzzing with life.  

Potters Bar high street has managed, with some sad exceptions, to weather the Covid storm. 

Darkes Lane in Potters Bar, before the pandemic.

Darkes Lane in Potters Bar, before the pandemic. - Credit: Danny Loo


Potters Bar News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Brookmans Park signed Bukayo Saka shirt

School receives signed Bukayo Saka shirt after penning letters of support

Dan Mountney

person
The urgent care centre at the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies.

New QEII Welwyn Garden City urgent care centre: decision on ending...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Garden City Practice and Knebworth and Marymead Practice

How did your Welwyn Hatfield GP score in annual NHS patient survey?

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
A stilt walker in Hatfield town centre.

Days Out Guide | Updated

Roll up, roll up for summer of fun in Welwyn Hatfield

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus