B&M Christmas and New Year's shopping opening hours

The B&M Home Store in Hatfield, Hertfordshire. - Credit: Alan Davies

Here are the Christmas 2021 and New Year’s shopping opening hours for B&M.

Want to know when retailer B&M will be open and closed this Christmas?

Stores will be closed on December 25, Christmas Day.



B&M CHRISTMAS 2021 OPENING TIMES

Here are the festive shopping times for the B&M store in Hatfield, Hertfordshire.



B&M Hatfield

B&M Home Store with Garden Centre, Oldings Corner Retail Park, Hatfield.

2021 Christmas and New Year opening hours:

Monday, December 20: 8am - 9pm

Tuesday, December 21: 8am - 9pm

Wednesday, December 22: 8am - 9pm

Thursday, December 23: 8am - 9pm

Friday, December 24 – Christmas Eve: 8am - 5pm

Saturday, December 25 – Christmas Day: CLOSED

Sunday, December 26 – Boxing Day: 10am - 4pm

Monday, December 27: 8am - 8pm

Tuesday, December 28: 8am - 8pm

Wednesday, December 29: 8am - 8pm

Thursday, December 30: 8am - 8pm

Friday, December 31 – New Year's Eve: 8am - 5pm

Saturday, January 1, 2022 – New Year's Day: CLOSED

Sunday, January 2: 10am - 4pm.

B&M Hatfield Christmas opening hours. - Credit: Alan Davies

Not the B&M store you're looking for? Use the B&M store finder for the opening times of your local store.