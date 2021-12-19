B&M Christmas and New Year's shopping opening hours
Published: 6:15 PM December 19, 2021
- Credit: Alan Davies
Here are the Christmas 2021 and New Year’s shopping opening hours for B&M.
Want to know when retailer B&M will be open and closed this Christmas?
Stores will be closed on December 25, Christmas Day.
B&M CHRISTMAS 2021 OPENING TIMES
Here are the festive shopping times for the B&M store in Hatfield, Hertfordshire.
B&M Hatfield
B&M Home Store with Garden Centre, Oldings Corner Retail Park, Hatfield.
2021 Christmas and New Year opening hours:
- Monday, December 20: 8am - 9pm
- Tuesday, December 21: 8am - 9pm
- Wednesday, December 22: 8am - 9pm
- Thursday, December 23: 8am - 9pm
- Friday, December 24 – Christmas Eve: 8am - 5pm
- Saturday, December 25 – Christmas Day: CLOSED
- Sunday, December 26 – Boxing Day: 10am - 4pm
- Monday, December 27: 8am - 8pm
- Tuesday, December 28: 8am - 8pm
- Wednesday, December 29: 8am - 8pm
- Thursday, December 30: 8am - 8pm
- Friday, December 31 – New Year's Eve: 8am - 5pm
- Saturday, January 1, 2022 – New Year's Day: CLOSED
- Sunday, January 2: 10am - 4pm.
Not the B&M store you're looking for? Use the B&M store finder for the opening times of your local store.
