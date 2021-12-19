News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
B&M Christmas and New Year's shopping opening hours

Alan Davies

Published: 6:15 PM December 19, 2021
Here are the Christmas 2021 and New Year’s shopping opening hours for B&M.

Want to know when retailer B&M will be open and closed this Christmas?

Stores will be closed on December 25, Christmas Day.

 
B&M CHRISTMAS 2021 OPENING TIMES

Here are the festive shopping times for the B&M store in Hatfield, Hertfordshire. 


B&M Hatfield   
B&M Home Store with Garden Centre, Oldings Corner Retail Park, Hatfield. 
2021 Christmas and New Year opening hours:

  • Monday, December 20: 8am - 9pm 
  • Tuesday, December 21: 8am - 9pm 
  • Wednesday, December 22: 8am - 9pm
  • Thursday, December 23: 8am - 9pm 
  • Friday, December 24 – Christmas Eve: 8am - 5pm 
  • Saturday, December 25 – Christmas Day: CLOSED
  • Sunday, December 26 – Boxing Day: 10am - 4pm 
  • Monday, December 27: 8am - 8pm 
  • Tuesday, December 28: 8am - 8pm 
  • Wednesday, December 29: 8am - 8pm 
  • Thursday, December 30: 8am - 8pm 
  • Friday, December 31 – New Year's Eve: 8am - 5pm
  • Saturday, January 1, 2022 – New Year's Day: CLOSED 
  • Sunday, January 2: 10am - 4pm.
Not the B&M store you're looking for? Use the B&M store finder for the opening times of your local store.

