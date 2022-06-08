Welwyn Garden City chef Ayala stars in new BBC Three cooking battle
Ten rookie chefs have begun an epic BBC Three battle to win a trip around the world learning in some of planet's top kitchens.
Among them is 20-year-old Ayala Daly from Welwyn Garden City, an Instagrammer and vlogger whose fascination for food began after travelling to south Asia.
Ayala starred in the first episode of the show, called Hungry for It, which aired yesterday (Tuesday, June 7).
Hosted by Stacey Dooley, the show puts the 10 contestants through a series of Masterchef-style challenges. In each episode, one cook is knocked out.
Along the way, the cooks are mentored by chef Kayla Greer - a Los Angeles-based chef who has cooked for the likes of P Diddy, Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber and Drake - and double BAFTA winner Big Zuu.
Ayala's bid to win the trip around the world began in the series' first ever "level up" challenge.
Tasked with creating next-level party food, Ayala put a spin on doner kebab served with apple slaw.
"I've eaten it a lot more than I've made it, but we'll see," she joked.
The mentors warned that her dish came off "a little sloppy".
Big Zuu said: "There are elements I like, there are elements I don't like."
But Ayala impressed judges enough to avoid the "Knives Out" cook-off challenge, when her fellow contestants Ola from Aberdeen and Naomi from Mold in North Wales had to create vegan matcha pancakes from a recipe.
Naomi was the first contestant to leave the Hungry for It hub.
Episode one is available on-demand on BBC iPlayer: https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p0c722vb/
The next episode airs on Tuesday, June 14 on BBC Three from 8pm.
The nine remaining contestants, including Ayala, will be challenged to create chicken-themed dishes and another contestant will be eliminated.