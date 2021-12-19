Aldi stores will be closed on Christmas Day. - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Aldi stores will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. - Credit: Aldi UK

Want to know when supermarket chain Aldi will be open and closed this Christmas?

Aldi, which has stores in Hatfield, Welwyn Garden City and St Albans, has decided to close on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day, but will have plenty of opportunity for shoppers to visit during the festive period.

In the run-up to Christmas Eve, the chain has extended its regular opening hours from 7am to 10pm during the week.

The Aldi store in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Danny Loo

ALDI CHRISTMAS 2021 OPENING TIMES

Seasonal opening hours:

Monday, December 20: 7am - 10pm

Tuesday, December 21: 7am - 10pm

Wednesday, December 22: 7am - 10pm

Thursday, December 23: 7am - 10pm

Friday, December 24 – Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm

Saturday, December 25 – Christmas Day: CLOSED

Sunday, December 26 – Boxing Day: CLOSED.

Monday, December 27: 8am - 8pm

Tuesday, December 28: 8am - 8pm

Wednesday, December 29: 8am - 8pm

Thursday, December 30: 8am - 8pm

Friday, December 31 – New Year's Eve: 8am - 6pm

Saturday, January 1, 2022 – New Year's Day: CLOSED

Sunday, January 2: 9.30am - 4pm

Monday, January 3: 8am - 8pm.

Use the Aldi store locator to find your local store.