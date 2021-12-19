Aldi Christmas and New Year's holiday shopping opening hours
Published: 6:45 PM December 19, 2021
Here are the Christmas 2021 and New Year’s shopping opening hours for Aldi.
Want to know when supermarket chain Aldi will be open and closed this Christmas?
Aldi, which has stores in Hatfield, Welwyn Garden City and St Albans, has decided to close on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day, but will have plenty of opportunity for shoppers to visit during the festive period.
In the run-up to Christmas Eve, the chain has extended its regular opening hours from 7am to 10pm during the week.
Store opening times across the country may vary by location, so double check signage at your local store.
ALDI CHRISTMAS 2021 OPENING TIMES
Here are the festive opening times for Aldi.
Seasonal opening hours:
- Monday, December 20: 7am - 10pm
- Tuesday, December 21: 7am - 10pm
- Wednesday, December 22: 7am - 10pm
- Thursday, December 23: 7am - 10pm
- Friday, December 24 – Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm
- Saturday, December 25 – Christmas Day: CLOSED
- Sunday, December 26 – Boxing Day: CLOSED.
- Monday, December 27: 8am - 8pm
- Tuesday, December 28: 8am - 8pm
- Wednesday, December 29: 8am - 8pm
- Thursday, December 30: 8am - 8pm
- Friday, December 31 – New Year's Eve: 8am - 6pm
- Saturday, January 1, 2022 – New Year's Day: CLOSED
- Sunday, January 2: 9.30am - 4pm
- Monday, January 3: 8am - 8pm.
Use the Aldi store locator to find your local store.