News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Lifestyle

Promotion

Estate planning: 6 easy ways to safeguard your assets and your family’s future

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Knight

Published: 11:02 AM December 18, 2020   
Front view of young family with two small children indoors in bedroom reading a book

A Trust is one way you can put funds aside for young children to inherit when they come of age - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

How to plan your estate, protect your family and secure your assets in six simple steps.    

Robert France, co-managing director and Wills, Trusts and Probate solicitor at HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors, shares how you can begin preparing for the future, today:   

Robert France Solicitor HRJ Foreman Laws Welwyn Garden City

Robert France - Wills, Trusts and Probate solicitor at HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors in Welwyn Garden City - Credit: HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors

1. Write your Will and name your beneficiaries    

Decide what will happen to your estate following your passing. You can appoint guardians to care for your children, leave a donation to charity and choose your beneficiaries. 

Don’t leave writing your Will until later life – there are several key moments when writing or updating your Will is important like after buying your first home, having a child, getting married or moving in with a partner.   

Young african woman holding home keys while hugging boyfriend in their new apartment after buying re

You should consider writing your Will after moving into your first home, having your first child or getting married - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Set up a Trust   

Carefully drafted Wills can help protect part of your estate against care fees should a surviving partner or spouse require care later in life.  Setting up a Trust for your partner can enable them to enjoy the estate while protecting its capital value for the next generation.   

A Trust is also a great way to put funds aside for young children to inherit when they come of age or for a vulnerable beneficiary that may need managed access to their inheritance.   

 3. Seek advice about inheritance tax    

Most Read

  1. 1 Tier revision announced for Welwyn Hatfield
  2. 2 Chef Philli makes final four in MasterChef: The Professionals
  3. 3 Move to Tier 3 'not entirely unexpected' in Welwyn Hatfield
  1. 4 First vaccinations begin in Welwyn Garden City
  2. 5 Man arrested after fight in Hatfield
  3. 6 Five bikes and motorbikes stolen from shed
  4. 7 Man charged with attempted burglary and motor vehicle interference
  5. 8 Tier 3 restrictions at Herts' Paradise Wildlife Park
  6. 9 Paedophile police sergeant's crimes are ‘shocking example of predatory behaviour’
  7. 10 ‘We must stay disciplined’ – County Council chief speaks on Tier 3 announcement

There’s an inheritance tax (IHT) threshold, known as the nil-rate band (NRB) which currently protects the first £325,000 you can inherit from tax. Anything after that is then usually taxed at 40 per cent.   

Married couples or those in a civil partnership can transfer the unused part of the NRB of the first partner/spouse to their survivor, meaning up to £650,000 can be inherited free of tax following the second death.   

In April 2017, the residence nil-rate band (RNRB) was introduced allowing part of the estate or property included in the estate (from July 2015) worth up to £175,000 to be passed on to direct descendants, tax-free. This is also transferable between spouses and partners.  

There are other IHT exemptions, such as charitable donations and gifts. We recommend seeking legal advice before gifting, to ensure it’s conducted legitimately. Our Wills, Trust and Probate team can advise each client based on their circumstances.  

 4. Appoint a Lasting Power of Attorney   

There’s an assumption that a ‘next of kin’ will automatically be able to make decisions for a loved one, but this isn’t always the case. By putting in place Lasting Powers of Attorney (LPA) you’re providing legal authorisation for someone you trust to act on your behalf.   

Your attorney can make financial or health and welfare decisions for you, in case you’re no longer able or lack capacity. Vulnerable people that have been self-isolating during Covid-19 were able to rely on their LPA to pay their bills and visit their bank.   

Property investment / reverse mortgage, financial concept : Small home or house model with green doo

Estate planning can help you provide for your loved ones even after you're no longer here - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

 5. Name an executor of the estate  

An executor is responsible for handling and distributing your estate after your death. We’re seeing an increasing number of clients asking us to act as their executor, as they want a neutral third party to administer their assets.   

We’re more than happy to do this and to support a family member that’s been appointed as an executor. We’ll work with you to manage the Probate process following the death of a loved one. A Grant of Representation (also known as a Grant of Probate if there’s a Will) is usually required before the assets can be passed on to any beneficiaries.   

6. Take expert estate planning advice   

We like to chat with our clients first – in person, by video call or phone – to get to know you and understand your circumstances. We can address any concerns you may have, answer questions, find the best solutions for you and offer valuable insight to make estate planning easy. You never know what’s around the corner, but with our support and advice, we can help you plan for the future.   

HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors have offices in Hitchin, Welwyn Garden City and Letchworth Garden City.   

Visit hrjforemanlaws.co.uk for more information.   

Call 01707 887 700 or email info@hrjforemanlaws.co.uk to book an appointment.  

Hertfordshire
Property
Personal Finance
Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Parts of Hertfordshire set to enter ‘very high’ COVID-19 restrictions

Jacob Thorburn

person

Appeal after Howard Centre surveillance camera damaged

Matt Powell

person

Man arrested after woman suffers broken nose

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

Herts dog groomer wins global competition

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon