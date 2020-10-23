LICENSING ACT 2003

Application has been made by Turkish Kitchen Hatfield (Matet Ltd) to the Licensing Authority of Welwyn Hatfield District Council for a Vary Premises Licence for the Turkish Kitchen, 13 Parkhouse Court, Hatfield, AL10 9RQ the application is permit extension of hours for late night takeaway delivery weekdays until 04:00. Full details of the Application can be viewed at the offices of the Licencing Authority at Welwyn Hatfield District Council, Council Offices, The Campus, Welwyn garden City, Hertfordshire, AL8 6AE

Application has been made by Turkish Kitchen Hatfield (Matet Ltd) to the Licensing Authority of Welwyn Hatfield District Council for a Vary Premises Licence for the Turkish Kitchen, 13 Parkhouse Court, Hatfield, AL10 9RQ the application is permit extension of hours for late night takeaway delivery weekdays until 04:00.

A responsible authority or any other person can make written representations to the Licencing Authority at any time up to including 17/11/20 (www.welhat.gov.uk)

It is offence for anyone knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with a Licence Application.

Turkish Kitchen