Advanced search

LICENSING ACT 2003

PUBLISHED: 00:00 24 October 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Application has been made by Turkish Kitchen Hatfield (Matet Ltd) to the Licensing Authority of Welwyn Hatfield District Council for a Vary Premises Licence for the Turkish Kitchen, 13 Parkhouse Court, Hatfield, AL10 9RQ the application is permit extension of hours for late night takeaway delivery weekdays until 04:00.

Full details of the Application can be viewed at the offices of the Licencing Authority at Welwyn Hatfield District Council, Council Offices, The Campus, Welwyn garden City, Hertfordshire, AL8 6AE

LICENSING ACT 2003

Application has been made by Turkish Kitchen Hatfield (Matet Ltd) to the Licensing Authority of Welwyn Hatfield District Council for a Vary Premises Licence for the Turkish Kitchen, 13 Parkhouse Court, Hatfield, AL10 9RQ the application is permit extension of hours for late night takeaway delivery weekdays until 04:00.

You may also want to watch:

Full details of the Application can be viewed at the offices of the Licencing Authority at Welwyn Hatfield District Council, Council Offices, The Campus, Welwyn garden City, Hertfordshire, AL8 6AE

A responsible authority or any other person can make written representations to the Licencing Authority at any time up to including 17/11/20 (www.welhat.gov.uk)

It is offence for anyone knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with a Licence Application.

Turkish Kitchen

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn folklorist believed ‘witches were part of prehistoric fertility cult’

Suspected witches kneeling before King James in Daemonologie. Picture: Wikimedia Commons/Daemonologie

Welwyn Hatfield school closes after staff COVID-19 case

Chancellor's School

Hatfield homeless charity worker describes moving in with guests for four months to care for them during lockdown

Sarah Jamieson chose to live with Resolve Shelter guests for months during lockdown to help continue their care. Picture: Resolve

Secrets of Colin Firth’s new movie filmed at Knebworth House

The Secret Garden starring Colin Firth, Julie Walters and Dixie Egerickx can be seen on Sky Cinema from October 23. Picture: StudioCanal / Sky UK

Hatfield school takes part in Virgin Money Mini London Marathon

The Onslow St Audrey's mini marathon. Picture: OSA