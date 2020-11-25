Advanced search

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO VARY A PREMISES LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 11:55 25 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 25 November 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Dated 25 November 2020 the day after the day the application has been given to the Licensing Authority, and the End Date. 23 December 2020

Notice is Given that we The 3 Brewers Ltd. Has applied to the licensing for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to Grant an Application to Vary a Premises Licence

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO VARY A PREMISES LICENCE

Dated 25 November 2020 the day after the day the application has been given to the Licensing Authority, and the End Date. 23 December 2020

Notice is Given that we The 3 Brewers Ltd. Has applied to the licensing for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to Grant an Application to Vary a Premises Licence

You may also want to watch:

Postal Address of Premises/Club: The Potato Shed, Symondshyde Farm, Symondshyde Lane, Hatfield, AL10 9BB

A statement of the relevant licensable activities or qualifying club activities proposed (Sections 17, 29 & 71). Supply of Alcohol by retail. Proposals to Vary licences, to include details of Dancing, Live Music, Recorded. Music, Indoor, Outdoor, Hours of use.

No other changes are applied for other than those listed above.

Responsible authorities or any other persons may make representations on this application in writing to Licensing, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Council Offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts, AL8 6AE, within 28 days of the date of this notice.

The application can be viewed at the above offices during office hours 09.00 hrs and 16:30 hrs Monday to Friday, with 24 hours notice, or at the Council’s website - www.welhat.gov.uk

IT IS AN OFFENCE knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application for which you may be liable to an unlimited fine on summary conviction.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Man who ‘horrifically took advantage’ of girl, 15, sentenced

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Man arrested for burglaries and possession of drugs with intent to supply

Arrest on Roberts Way near College Lane. Picture: Supplied

Meet the ex-cop who’s spending his retirement battling Hertfordshire’s county lines problem

Retired police officer Mike Woods runs the Aspire project, which helps to rescue young offenders in Herts from criminal gangs. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

Masked vandals take blue posts from new cycle lanes to smash up car

The new bollards in Queensway, Hatfield. Picture: Adam Edwards

Celebrating 80th anniversary of Mosquito aircraft’s maiden flight

The Mosquito Prototype W4050 at its permanent home at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum in London Colney. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum.