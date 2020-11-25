LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO VARY A PREMISES LICENCE

Dated 25 November 2020 the day after the day the application has been given to the Licensing Authority, and the End Date. 23 December 2020 Notice is Given that we The 3 Brewers Ltd. Has applied to the licensing for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to Grant an Application to Vary a Premises Licence

Postal Address of Premises/Club: The Potato Shed, Symondshyde Farm, Symondshyde Lane, Hatfield, AL10 9BB

A statement of the relevant licensable activities or qualifying club activities proposed (Sections 17, 29 & 71). Supply of Alcohol by retail. Proposals to Vary licences, to include details of Dancing, Live Music, Recorded. Music, Indoor, Outdoor, Hours of use.

No other changes are applied for other than those listed above.

Responsible authorities or any other persons may make representations on this application in writing to Licensing, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Council Offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts, AL8 6AE, within 28 days of the date of this notice.

The application can be viewed at the above offices during office hours 09.00 hrs and 16:30 hrs Monday to Friday, with 24 hours notice, or at the Council’s website - www.welhat.gov.uk

IT IS AN OFFENCE knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application for which you may be liable to an unlimited fine on summary conviction.