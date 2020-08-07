Advanced search

Conservation-accredited professionals with proven experience in the Repair and restoration of Windmills are invited to express an interest in submitting fee tenders to manage and take responsibility for managing a development project.

This will include the provision of a detailed survey of the condition and constructional defects at the mill; liaison with other specialist advisers, devising a series of options, selecting a preferred option with the client and getting that costed.

This will include the provision of a detailed survey of the condition and constructional defects at the mill; liaison with other specialist advisers, devising a series of options, selecting a preferred option with the client and getting that costed. It will also include liaison with the SPAB Mills section and possibly other organisations for John Webb’s Windmill, a Grade II* Red Brick Tower Windmill dating from 1804, in Thaxted, Essex. The investigations are being part funded by Historic England. Full details may be obtained from the Secretary to the Trustees: m.rickards @btopenworld.com

Closing date:12/08/20

