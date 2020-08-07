Conservation-accredited professionals with proven experience in the Repair and restoration of Windmills are invited to express an interest in submitting fee tenders to manage and take responsibility for managing a development project.
PUBLISHED: 00:00 08 August 2020
Archant
This will include the provision of a detailed survey of the condition and constructional defects at the mill; liaison with other specialist advisers, devising a series of options, selecting a preferred option with the client and getting that costed.
Conservation-accredited professionals with proven experience in the Repair and restoration of Windmills are invited to express an interest in submitting fee tenders to manage and take responsibility for managing a development project.
You may also want to watch:
This will include the provision of a detailed survey of the condition and constructional defects at the mill; liaison with other specialist advisers, devising a series of options, selecting a preferred option with the client and getting that costed. It will also include liaison with the SPAB Mills section and possibly other organisations for John Webb’s Windmill, a Grade II* Red Brick Tower Windmill dating from 1804, in Thaxted, Essex. The investigations are being part funded by Historic England. Full details may be obtained from the Secretary to the Trustees: m.rickards @btopenworld.com
Closing date:12/08/20
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.