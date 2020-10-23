Ashvin’s News and Post Office

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Dated 12th October 2020. the day after the day the application has been given to the Licensing Authority, and the End Date 18th November 2020 (28 days later). Notice is Given that we Ashvin’s News and Post Office Has applied to the licensing for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to Grant an: -Application for a Premises Licence; Premises Certificate. Postal Address of Premises/Club: - 125 Birchwood Avenue, Hatfield, Hertfordshire AL10 OPT. A statement of the relevant licensable activities or qualifying club activities proposed - (Sections 17, 29 & 71). Sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises 06.00 - 23.00, Sale of late night refreshment 06.00 - 23.00, Opening 06.00 - 23.00. Responsible authorities or any other persons may make representations on this application in writing to Licensing, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Council Offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Hefts, AL8 6AE, within 28 days of the date of this notice. The application can be viewed at the above offices during office hours 09:00 hrs and 16:30 hrs Monday to Friday, with 24 hours notice, or at the Council’s website - www.welhat.gov.uk IT IS AN OFFENCE knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application for which you may be liable to an unlimited fine on summary conviction.