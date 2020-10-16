Advanced search

ADVANCED SEALED UNITS LTD

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 October 2020

Public Notice

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

ADVANCED SEALED UNITS LTD of Unit 3 Travellers Lane, Welham Green AL9 7HF is applying to change an existing licence as follows To keep an extra 6 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at Unit 3 Travellers Lane, Welham Green AL9 7HF. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

