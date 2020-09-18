Woolmer Green Parish Council

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Application in respect of a Variation of a Premises Licence by Woolmer Green Parish Council, Village Hall, Hall Lane, Woolmer Green Herts SG3 6XA. Notice is hereby given that, Woolmer Green Parish Council, has applied on 14/09/2020, to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Licensing Authority for the Variation of a Premises Licence in respect of the above mentioned premises. The licensable activity applied for is: To extend the Entertainment Licence on the premises to include the sale of alcohol in the village hall grounds at organised events. Anyone wishing to make representations in respect of this application should write to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Licensing Office at the address stated below. Representations must be made within four weeks of the date of this notice in writing or emailed to licensing@welhat.gov.uk. It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for this offence is £5,000. A record of this application can be inspected at: Council Offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts AL8 6AE