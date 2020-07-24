Tesco

Notice under section 27 of the Trustee Act 1925

Were you employed by Tesco before 5 April 2001 and in the Tesco PLC Money Purchase Pension Scheme? Date of publication of this notice: 22.07.2020 Tesco Pension Trustees Limited (the Trustee) are intending to wind up the Tesco PLC Money Purchase Pension Scheme (the Scheme). Retirement savings for all Scheme members have been, or are being: • transferred to Smart Pension (former Tesco MPS) or • secured by individual policies (including those for dependants’ pensions in payment) with Canada Life Limited. This announcement is a call to any members of the Scheme that the Trustee is not aware of to make contact. Members of the scheme may include anyone who started employment with Tesco plc before 5 April 2001. If you’ve already received correspondence from the Trustee in relation to the wind-up of the Scheme or about the transfer to Smart Pension mentioned above, there’s no need to respond to this announcement. The Trustee urges anyone else having any claim or demands upon or against the assets of the Scheme, or an entitlement to a pension or any other benefit from, or interest in, the Scheme to write, setting out details of their claim or interest (together with details of their full name, address, and date of birth) to the following address no later than 22 September 2020: Tesco Pension Trustees Limited, Tesco House, Shire Park, Kestrel Way, Welwyn Garden City, United Kingdom, AL7 1GA. In order to ensure that the Trustee receives notice of any such particulars, the Trustee recommends that the details of any claims are sent by a guaranteed delivery method. Alternatively, they should email MPSPensionqueries6lesco.com

After 22 September 2020, the Trustee will arrange for the distribution of the remaining Scheme assets, in accordance with the Scheme Rules, in order to provide benefits only for those members and beneficiaries whose claims and interests it is aware/had notice of. The Trustee will not be liable to any person whose claim it has not had notice of.