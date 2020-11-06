Notice of an Application for the Grant of a Premises Licence (Licensing Act 2003)

ORHAN TAYCUR has applied to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Council Offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts, AL8 6AE for the GRANT of PREMISES LICENCE for a new Premises Licence for selling of alcohol Monday – Sunday 10.00 – 23.00 for the premises Poppins Restaurant Café situated at 47 Cole Green Lane, Welwyn Garden City, AL7 3PP.

Notice is hereby given that

a) ORHAN TAYCUR has applied to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Council Offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts, AL8 6AE for the GRANT of PREMISES LICENCE for a new Premises Licence for selling of alcohol Monday – Sunday 10.00 – 23.00 for the premises Poppins Restaurant Café situated at 47 Cole Green Lane, Welwyn Garden City, AL7 3PP.

A register of licensing applications can be viewed at the Licensing Section, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Council Offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts, AL8 6AE or at the Council’s website. www.welhat.gov.uk

Responsible authorities or any other persons wishing to submit representations to this application must give notice in writing to the address shown above, giving in detail the grounds of objection by: 02/12/2020

Dated 04/11/2020

Signed ORHAN TAYCUR

It is an offence, liable on conviction to a fine up to level 5 on the standard scale (£5000), under Section 158 of the Licensing Act 2003 to make a false statement in or in connection with this application.