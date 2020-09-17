NOTICE OF APPLICATION
NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003
Notice is hereby given that McCarthy & Stone has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect of Lowe House, London Road, Knebworth SG3 6HA
This application is for an alcohol licence, for the hours of 12.00pm to 23.00pm Monday to Sunday
Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing P O Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW or by email to licensing@north-herts.gov.uk by no later than 7th October 2020
All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report.
The full application can be inspected at the
Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only or can be viewed on the Council public register available online at
www.north-herts.gov.uk
It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000
