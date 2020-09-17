Advanced search

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

PUBLISHED: 00:00 19 September 2020

Notice is hereby given that McCarthy & Stone has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect of Lowe House, London Road, Knebworth SG3 6HA

NOTICE OF APPLICATION  under the Licensing Act 2003 

Notice is hereby given that McCarthy & Stone has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect of Lowe House, London Road, Knebworth SG3 6HA 

This application is for an alcohol licence, for the hours of 12.00pm to 23.00pm Monday to Sunday

Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing P O Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW or by email to licensing@north-herts.gov.uk by no later than 7th October 2020

All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report.

The full application can be inspected at the

Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only or can be viewed on the Council public register available online at

www.north-herts.gov.uk

It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000

