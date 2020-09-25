Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 26 September 2020

Public Notice

Lightning Packaging Supplies, a trading division of Bunzl Retail and Healthcare Supplies Limited, Frobisher Way, Hatfield, Hertfordshire AL10 9TY, is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

To add 5 extra vehicles and 0 trailers, making a total of 7 vehicles and 0 trailers, to its operating centre at Unit 33, I O Centre, Hearle Way, Hatfield, Hertfordshire, AL10 9EW.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

