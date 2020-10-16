Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 15:55 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 16 October 2020

Ground Waste Recycling of Nightingale Work, London NW2 1LR is applying for a licence to use 50-52 Burrowfield, Welwyn Garden City AL7 4SR as an operating centre for 4 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

