LICENSING ACT 2003
PUBLISHED: 00:00 18 July 2020
Archant
Application has made by Carl Russel land Co Ltd to the licensing authority of Welwyn Hatfield district council for a premises license for the Carl Russell and Co shop Stable Yard, Hatfield Park, Hatfield, Hertfordshire AL9 5NQ. The application is to permit the sale of alcohol between 10.00 to 17.30 Tuesday to Sunday.
LICENSING ACT 2003
You may also want to watch:
Application has made by Carl Russel land Co Ltd to the licensing authority of Welwyn Hatfield district council for a premises license for the Carl Russell and Co shop Stable Yard, Hatfield Park, Hatfield, Hertfordshire AL9 5NQ. The application is to permit the sale of alcohol between 10.00 to 17.30 Tuesday to Sunday.
Full details of the application can be viewed at the offices of the Licensing authority at Welwyn Hatfield district council, council offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire AL86AE. A responsible authority or any other person can make written representations to the licensing authority at any time up to 14th August 2020 (www.welhat.gov.uk) It is an offence for anyone to knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with a licence application. The maximum fine on summary conviction is unlimited.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.