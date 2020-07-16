LICENSING ACT 2003

Application has made by Carl Russel land Co Ltd to the licensing authority of Welwyn Hatfield district council for a premises license for the Carl Russell and Co shop Stable Yard, Hatfield Park, Hatfield, Hertfordshire AL9 5NQ. The application is to permit the sale of alcohol between 10.00 to 17.30 Tuesday to Sunday.

Full details of the application can be viewed at the offices of the Licensing authority at Welwyn Hatfield district council, council offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire AL86AE. A responsible authority or any other person can make written representations to the licensing authority at any time up to 14th August 2020 (www.welhat.gov.uk) It is an offence for anyone to knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with a licence application. The maximum fine on summary conviction is unlimited.