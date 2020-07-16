Advanced search

LICENSING ACT 2003

PUBLISHED: 00:00 18 July 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Application has made by Carl Russel land Co Ltd to the licensing authority of Welwyn Hatfield district council for a premises license for the Carl Russell and Co shop Stable Yard, Hatfield Park, Hatfield, Hertfordshire AL9 5NQ. The application is to permit the sale of alcohol between 10.00 to 17.30 Tuesday to Sunday.

LICENSING ACT 2003

You may also want to watch:

Application has made by Carl Russel land Co Ltd to the licensing authority of Welwyn Hatfield district council for a premises license for the Carl Russell and Co shop Stable Yard, Hatfield Park, Hatfield, Hertfordshire AL9 5NQ. The application is to permit the sale of alcohol between 10.00 to 17.30 Tuesday to Sunday.

Full details of the application can be viewed at the offices of the Licensing authority at Welwyn Hatfield district council, council offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire AL86AE. A responsible authority or any other person can make written representations to the licensing authority at any time up to 14th August 2020 (www.welhat.gov.uk) It is an offence for anyone to knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with a licence application. The maximum fine on summary conviction is unlimited.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Latest stats show COVID-19 cases rise in Welwyn Hatfield but plateau for Hertsmere

The latest data on COVID-19 cases in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere has been revealed. Picture: (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

More electric vehicle charging points to be installed in Welwyn Hatfield

Charging points installed by Electric Blue. Picture: D J WICK

Socially distanced bike marking event set for Hatfield after thefts

Bike marking events are one way Hatfield police are combatting thefts in the area.

Hertfordshire health chief says strategy that ‘doesn’t rely on circuit breakers’ is needed

A circuit breaker is 'not a magic bullet' according to Herts County Council's public health chief. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Are people really cycling, walking and using sustainable transport in Welwyn Hatfield?

Temporary cycle lanes on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Leighton Colegrave