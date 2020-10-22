Advanced search

Goods Operators Licence

PUBLISHED: 15:43 22 October 2020

C&F Scaffolding Ltd of Colesdale Farm, Northaw Road West, Potters Bar, Herts EN6 4QZ is applying to change an existing licence as follows. To keep an additional 2 vehicles at the operating centre at Colesdale Farm, Northaw Road West, Potters Bar, Herts EN6 4QZ.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF stating their reasons within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is now available from the Traffic Commissioner’s Office.

