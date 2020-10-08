Advanced search

Licensing Act 2003

PUBLISHED: 00:00 10 October 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Application has been made by Borough Box Ltd to the Licensing Authority of Welwyn Hatfield District Council for a Premises Licence for Unit 10, Quadrant Park, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire AL7 1FS.

You may also want to watch:

Licensing Act 2003 

Application has been made by Borough Box Ltd to the Licensing Authority of Welwyn Hatfield District Council for a Premises Licence for Unit 10, Quadrant Park, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire AL7 1FS. The application permits the sale and distribution of alcohol via mail order and trade activity. The premises are not open to the public. Full details of the Application can be viewed at the offices of the Licensing Authority at Welwyn Hatfield District Council, Council Offices,The Campus, Wewlyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, AL8 6AE.  A responsible authority or any other person can make written representations to the Licensing Authority at any time up to and including 28th October 2020 (www.welhat.gov.uk). It is an offence for anyone knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with a Licence Application. The maximum fine on summary conviction is unlimited.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Man arrested and suspected class A drugs seized in Welwyn Garden City

The approximately 200 wraps of class A drugs seized in Welwyn Grden City. Picture: Herts police

Aldi to donate food to Welwyn Hatfield charities over Christmas

Aldi will be donating food to charities and food banks in Welwyn Hatfield on Christmas Eve. Picture: Daniel Graves Photography

Author Liana Wall’s wish comes true as her first book is successfully published

Liana Wall and her new book, Believe and You Shall Find

75 days since last COVID-19 related death at Lister and New QEII hospitals

There have been 75 days since the last Covid-19 related death at the Lister and New QEII hospitals. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust

Uni of Herts student wins architectural degree prize for innovative cycle through building

The 'Cyclists’s Transit Roof’ project. Picture: supplied