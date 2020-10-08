Licensing Act 2003

Application has been made by Borough Box Ltd to the Licensing Authority of Welwyn Hatfield District Council for a Premises Licence for Unit 10, Quadrant Park, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire AL7 1FS. The application permits the sale and distribution of alcohol via mail order and trade activity. The premises are not open to the public. Full details of the Application can be viewed at the offices of the Licensing Authority at Welwyn Hatfield District Council, Council Offices,The Campus, Wewlyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, AL8 6AE. A responsible authority or any other person can make written representations to the Licensing Authority at any time up to and including 28th October 2020 (www.welhat.gov.uk). It is an offence for anyone knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with a Licence Application. The maximum fine on summary conviction is unlimited.