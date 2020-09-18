LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A VARIATION OF A PREMISES LICENCE
PUBLISHED: 00:00 19 September 2020
Archant
Ashvin’s News & Post, 125 Birchwood Avenue, Hatfield, Hertfordshire AL10 0PT
It is proposed to vary the current licence by: including the sale of alcohol Monday-Saturday from 09:00am- 19:00pm The full application can be inspected by contacting the Licensing Department
LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A VARIATION OF A PREMISES LICENCE
Ashvin Nayee
Ashvin’s News & Post, 125 Birchwood Avenue, Hatfield, Hertfordshire AL10 0PT
You may also want to watch:
It is proposed to vary the current licence by: including the sale of alcohol Monday-Saturday from 09:00am- 19:00pm The full application can be inspected by contacting the Licensing Department (See Below)
A Summary of the application can be viewed at www.welhat.gov.uk
Representations can be made in writing to the Licensing Department, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Offices, The Campus East, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, ALB 6AE
Tel: 01707 357925 Email: licensing@welhat.gov.uk
Representations may be made between 17th August 2020 and 16th September 2020
It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence, is an unlimited fine
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.