LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A VARIATION OF A PREMISES LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 19 September 2020

Ashvin’s News & Post, 125 Birchwood Avenue, Hatfield, Hertfordshire AL10 0PT

It is proposed to vary the current licence by: including the sale of alcohol Monday-Saturday from 09:00am- 19:00pm The full application can be inspected by contacting the Licensing Department

Ashvin Nayee

Ashvin’s News & Post, 125 Birchwood Avenue, Hatfield, Hertfordshire AL10 0PT

It is proposed to vary the current licence by: including the sale of alcohol Monday-Saturday from 09:00am- 19:00pm The full application can be inspected by contacting the Licensing Department (See Below)

A Summary of the application can be viewed at www.welhat.gov.uk

Representations can be made in writing to the Licensing Department, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Offices, The Campus East, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, ALB 6AE

Tel: 01707 357925 Email: licensing@welhat.gov.uk

Representations may be made between 17th August 2020 and 16th September 2020

It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence, is an unlimited fine

